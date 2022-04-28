Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 2,036 Shares

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $12,277.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $27,201.33.

On Wednesday, April 20th, John Valliant sold 367 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $2,209.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $76,881.54.

On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $19,162.00.

On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $6,211.52.

On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $758.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $2,256.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $72,480.00.

On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.