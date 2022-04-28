Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO John Valliant Sells 4,511 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $27,201.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,426.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, John Valliant sold 2,036 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $12,277.08.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, John Valliant sold 367 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $2,209.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, John Valliant sold 11,994 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $76,881.54.
- On Monday, April 11th, John Valliant sold 2,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $19,162.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, John Valliant sold 826 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $6,211.52.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $758.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, John Valliant sold 300 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $2,256.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, John Valliant sold 9,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $72,480.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, John Valliant sold 500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $3,710.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Valliant sold 100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $750.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.70. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,070,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.