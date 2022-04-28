FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) EVP Sharon L. Jackson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $20,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCB opened at $20.70 on Thursday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

FVCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

