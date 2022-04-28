FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.03.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of APAM opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

