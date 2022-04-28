FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 47.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 19,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

