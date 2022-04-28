FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

EPD stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.