FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBIZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.15 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 345,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.