FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $831.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

