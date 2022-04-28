FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

