FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CareTrust REIT, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CareTrust REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

