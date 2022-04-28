FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi Electric Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Electric in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion.

OTCMKTS:MIELF opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

