FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

