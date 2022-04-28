FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

