FY2022 Earnings Forecast for UFP Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

UFPI opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,271. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

