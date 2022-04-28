FY2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.73). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AXSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.