FY2022 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Raised by Analyst

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.