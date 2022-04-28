FY2022 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.96) to €26.50 ($28.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

