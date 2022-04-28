FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $63.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.