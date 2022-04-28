FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Bank Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

