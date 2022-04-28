FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.87.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

