FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.08. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Novavax stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

