FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Analyst

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $19.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

