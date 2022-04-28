FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $150.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average of $178.55.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

