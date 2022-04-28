FY2022 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Reduced by William Blair

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.52. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

