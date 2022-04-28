FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BANF opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

