FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

