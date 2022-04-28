FY2025 EPS Estimates for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09.
VLVLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.1187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
