Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.96.

Galapagos stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $81.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 261,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

