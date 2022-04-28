Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

NASDAQ GLTO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. Galecto has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $42.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galecto news, insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 14,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Galecto by 617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

