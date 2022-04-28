GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:GNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
