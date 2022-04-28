GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

