Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Gannett has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $826.54 million during the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

Gannett stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.46. Gannett has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

