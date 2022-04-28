Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
