Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.90. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

