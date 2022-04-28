Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.00. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.45.

GNRC opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a twelve month low of $228.88 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

