General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Raised to $285.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.18.

NYSE:GD opened at $239.98 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.38.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

