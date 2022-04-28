General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

