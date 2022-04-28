Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Genesco has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.