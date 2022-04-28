Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genocea Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNCA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

