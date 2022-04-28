Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.530-$2.710 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.53-2.71 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE G opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

