German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

German American Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.73 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

