Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Price Target Cut to SEK 425 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 430 to SEK 425 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.11.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

GNGBY opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $901.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.