Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 142.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.
NYSE:GTY opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
