GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GIW stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in GigInternational1 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

