Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Down 77.5% in April

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAINZ stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

