Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 309.0% in April

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a growth of 309.0% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.52) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.75.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Glencore has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.