Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.22). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 2,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 276,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

