Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
