Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Update

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SDH stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Global Internet of People has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

