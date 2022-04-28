Global Net Lease (GNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

