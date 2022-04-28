Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Partners has a payout ratio of 126.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.5%.

Shares of GLP opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

