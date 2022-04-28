Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £79.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Global Ports has a one year low of GBX 97.99 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.15.

About Global Ports (Get Rating)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

